Sperrin Harriers brave the cold

THE weekend’s running was severely impacted by the cold weather. A number of fixtures and parkruns were cancelled due to the icy conditions. However, a few events still took place.

Parkrun volunteers are always greatly appreciated. However, the testing conditions, such as those experienced at the weekend, provides the perfect opportunity for the club to show its appreciation to its members and friends alike who make the events happen on a weekly basis.

MUSA: Ryan Treanor led the club home with a speedy time of 17.47, placing him in second place. Tanya Quinn was the club’s first lady home in a time of 22.19.

Harriers who also completed the event were Brendan Gildernew (18.44), Paul Fearon (21.03), Gavin O’Hagan (22.06), Jason O’Neill (22.13), Patsy Hughes (22.17), Martin Kolbohm (23.17), Hannah Glasgow (23.50), Roddy McIvor (23.53).

Ellen Glasgow (24.19), Barry O’Neill (25.37), Jane Thom (25.43), Joanne Corey (25.43), Damien Atkinson (26.44), Gillian Robinson (26.57), Jarleth Loughran (27.06, with daughter), Deirdre Conway (30.44) and Paula Glasgow (32.46, pacer).

Armagh: Gerard Jones and Russell Bell ran Armagh Parkrun. This course is well known for its challenging hills. They ran good times of 21.50 and 24.16, respectively.

Burgess: Michael McCrory ran at the Parkrun event in Burgess Park in London. The course is located in the park in southeast central London. He completed the course in 23:01.

Born to Run: Stephen Lynch continues his impressive run of performances. He raced at the Gosford 10k on Saturday, which forms part of the Born to Run series. The course was undulating and across uneven terrain. He ran a swift time of 50.10.

Winter League

The Sperrin Harriers Winter League continues with the Drum Manor 10k, on 1st February 2020, starting at 12 noon.

This course, located just outside Cookstown, is run through the forest, and with hills and long flat straights, it is a good test for runners of all abilities.

The Winter League has grown into one of Northern Ireland’s best loved set of trail races, attracting all types of runners from beginners to top athletes. Its popularity is testament to the picturesque venues, great atmosphere, and warm welcome that make the League so unique.

The two remaining League races are: Drum Manor 10k, on 1st February 2020; Parkanaur Forest 10M, on 15th February 2020.

All races are chip timed and entry is £7 affiliated, £9 unaffiliated. Tea, coffee and refreshments are served to everyone taking part.