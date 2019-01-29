Local athletes to represent Team Ireland

TWO local athletes will travel as to Abu Dhabi as part of Team Ireland for the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games.

Representing Team Ireland in athletics and bocce respectively, Shannon Nixon, 21, from Coalisland and Richard Currie, 23, from Dungannon are delighted to have secured their places on the 91-strong panel.

Taking place between 14-21st March the Abu Dhabi games will be the largest sporting and humanitarian event in the world this year.

Read more in this week's Tyrone Courier.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271