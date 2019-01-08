Harriers end and start year in fine style

AS ONE year ended with the Lough 5 Mile Run at the scenic setting of Loughmacrory, another started with the nearby Rock’s New Year’s Day 5/10k.

Both events were well attended by the Harriers and proved to be tough hilly routes, just what was needed to work off any festive over indulgence!

Lough 5 results:

Connor Martin 30.15; Paul McLaughlin 30.44; Brendan Gildernew 31.35; Brian Bradley 33.15; Kay Devlin 34.08; Jason O’Neill 35.41; Damien McCaffrey 35.47; Amanda Donnelly 35.43 (PB) 2nd Over35; Damien Coey 36.04; Russell Bell 36.52; Doc Martin 37.09; Patsy Hughes 37.13; Richard Fox 37.26; Tanya Quinn 37.37; Shane Curtis 38.09; Steven Dornan 38.19; Martin Kolbohm 39.07; Eoin Loughran 39.45; Patricia Boyle 39.50; Tony O’Neill 39.50; Niall Devlin 40.08; Roddy McIvor 40.27; Peter Mitchell 40.51; Catherine Farley 40.57; Barry O’Neill 42.42; Derv Glackin 44.03 (PB); Kieran McHugh 48.03.

Rock New Year’s Day results:

10k – Brian Taggart 35.40 (1st); Andrew Newell 36.36 (2nd); Toirleach Gourley 46.25; Cheryl Cardwell 46.52; Gavin O’Hagan 47.34; Niall Devlin 51.54; Barry O’Neill 58.40.

5k – Terri McAleer 23.49 (2nd Lady); Stephen Lynch 24.11 (3rd Male).

Park Runs:

Dungannon – Andrew Newell 18.12 (1st); John Canavan 21.34; Malcolm McCullough 22.36; Patsy Hughes 23.48; Martin Kolbohm 24.05; Catherine Farley 25.00 PB; Martin Donaghy 25.40.

MUSA – Brian Taggart 16.42 (1st); Steven Fearon 19.43; mPaul Fearon 20.56 PB; Kay Devlin 21.10; Damien Coey 21.24; Richard Fox 21.35; Jason O’Neill 21.38; Gavin O’Hagan 22.02; Russell Bell 22.06; Tanya Quinn 22.07; Steven Dornan 22.30; Ruairi Scullin 22.35; Patricia Boyle 22.41 PB; Peter Mitchell 22.57; Ellen Glasgow 23.26 PB Paula Glasgow 23.33; Doc Martin 23.34 (50th Parkrun); Hannah Glasgow 23.43; Jane Thom 24.19; Barry O’Neill 24.26; Ellie Robinson 25.02; Gillian Dunseath 27.30; Maureen Mallon 28.26; Fiona Atkinson 29.46; Brenda Loughran 30.03 PB; Jarleth Loughran 31.35; Bernie Sonner 35.52.

Winter League

Coming up next is the third round of the Sperrin Harriers Winter League Series with the An Creagan 5 mile run this Saturday, 12 January at 12 noon.

Registration is on the day from 10.30, £7 affiliated / £9 unaffiliated. Everyone welcome.