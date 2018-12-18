Torrential weather will not stop Harriers athletes in quest for PBs

LAST weekend saw the true spirit of the running community, while other events were cancelled due to severe weather warnings, the Harriers decided a bit of rain wasn’t enough to stop the second round of the Winter League Series at Lough Fea.

The event team worked tirelessly from early morning, draining the flooded pathways and making safe the route - an unbelievable effort to keep the race on was rewarded by a great turnout by the brave runners of the province and beyond - with David McKenna making his regular trek from Dublin to support the club.

In excess of 100 runners started and despite the atrocious conditions, there’s was some fine running. Ballymena Runners came out on top with both Male & Female Winners - Ben Morrow & Gillian Wasson.

Lough Fea 5k Results: (Harriers only) Andrew Newell 18.26; Raymie Thom 20.53; Damien Coey 21.55; Laura Mitchell 22.09 (3rd Lady); Kevin McCullagh 22.17; Richard Fox 23.00; Toirleach Gourley 23.13; Malcolm McCullough 23.24; Shane Curtis 23.52; Steven Dornan 23.58.

Martin Kolbohm 24.28; Nicola Gillespie 24.46; Peter Mitchell 24.56; Jane Thom 26.03; Louise Kelly 27.56; Nicky Burns 28.28; Dearbhla Glackin 28.31; Kieran McHugh 30.46; Shea Conway 36.06.

Tailrunners: Paula Glasgow; Hannah Glasgow; Ellen Glasgow (all 36.07).

The local Parkruns were hit hard by the wet weather and numbers were really down but a few brave Harriers ventured out and ran great times at both Cookstown and Dungannon.

Results

MUSA: Gavin O’Hagan 22.00; Barry O’Neill 24.30; Fiona Atkinson 30.35;

Dungannon: Brian Taggart 19.14 (2nd).

Sperrin Harriers have there Annunal Santa Run on Thursday evening at 6.30pm from SuperStars Cafe, Cookstown.

We hope to bring some cheers to the late night Christmas shoppers.

And we wish our fellow runners and clubs across the province a very merry Christmas and thanks for the continued support at our events.