Sperrin Harriers host Annual Awards Night

LAST weekend was all about the Annual Sperrin Harriers Awards Night held at the Greenvale Hotel.

A great turnout saw an evening of fun and laughter, with the running shoes swapped for dancing shoes.

Guest Speaker for the evening was local running legend Karen McLaughlin from the Springwell Club who shared some great stories and words of wisdom.

Chairperson Tanya Quinn handed out awards to the junior runners, then the Member’s Member Award was jointly won for the first time by Club Secretary Theresa O’Hare and Kevin Devlin and followed by the Chairperson’s Award going to Coach Mark Reid.

The Club Ballot for a spot at the London Marathon was won by Kevin Heenan with Mark Reid as reserve.

There’s was still time for some running though at various Parkruns and the Born2Run Drum Manor 10k.

Parkruns

MUSA: Mark Reid 19.11; Toirleach Gourley 20.47; Damien Coey 21.12 (PB); Russell Bell 21.38; Stephen Lynch 21.55; Tanya Quinn 22.06 2nd lady; Paula Glasgow 22.20 3rd lady (PB); Mick McCrory 22.26; Shane Curtis 22.47; Patricia Boyle 22.57 (PB); Norman Fuller 22.59; Peter Mitchell 23.15; Roddy McIvor 24.01; Hannah Glasgow 24.46; Ellen Glasgow 24.50; Maureen Mallon 27.04; Melissa Glasgow 29.30; Theresa OHare 41.06.

Dungannon: Paul McLaughlin 19.45 (3rd); Gerald Jones 21.21; Malcolm McCullough 23.02; Martin Donaghy 25.06; Catherine Farley 25.16 (PB); Louise Kelly 28.30.

Stormont: Andrew Newell 17.59 (2nd)

Born2Run Drum Manor 10k

Richard Fox 49.25; Declan Morrison 49.26; Steven Dornan 50.49; Jana Terescenko 1.15.29.

And finally a special mention to Brian Taggart who represented Northern Ireland in the British & Irish International XC Masters.