Ruldolph Run returns to Eskra

THE Popular Rudolph Run 10k and 5k Road Race takes place on Saturday 8th December at 12 noon at Eskra Community Centre.

The annual festive event which returns for its ninth year is organised by Knockmany Running Club and Eskra Community Association.

Everyone is encouraged to take up the challenge including walkers, children and families.

The highly anticipated race offers all participants the chance to gain the ultimate running accessory, the famous Rudolph Run beanie hat.

Expertly marshalled, well organised and with excellent refreshments, this one is not to be missed.

The event is now an established fixture in the local road racing calendar and attracts over 300 athletes locally and from across the country.

This year there will be prize money available of £1,300. There will also be vet category prizes as well as U18 & Over 18 male & female prizes in the 5k race.

Once again there will be £100 prizes for setting a new record time over the 10k course in both male and female categories.

The present record for the mens race is 31.44 set by Stephen Duncan in 2011. Ann-Marie McGlynn set a fastest time of 35.01 for the ladies in 2015.

The 10k team event grows in popularity each year with an extra 30 runners receiving cash prizes. Team registration is free, so just give your team name and members at registration on race day.

Online registration and more information is available at the Athletics NI website.

There will be a pre-registration night on Friday, 7 December in Eskra Community Centre from 7-9pm. Race day registration is from 9.30 to 11.30am.

All participants are very welcome with soup, mulled wine and other refreshments served after the race.