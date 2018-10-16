Harriers proud of Portuguese display

ON the Harriers annual trip aboard, Paul ‘Doc’ Martin took on what he has promised will be his final competitive 26.2 mile run at the EDP Lisbon Marathon in Portugal.

And what a way to bow out with a Personal Best time of 3.35.14, not even Storm Callum could hold back the Cookstown legend as he produced a magnificent performance flanked by son Connor and good friend Paul McLaughlin.

‘Doc’, having just had a milestone birthday, only recently returned to the red vest of Sperrin after several enjoyable years with neighbouring club Magherafelt Harriers and his wealth of experience and knowledge will be a great asset for all our runners coming through.

