Harriers' Taggart on top in Omagh

THERE was Sperrin success at the Omagh 5 miler with Brian Taggart once again coming out on top closely followed by Connor Martin in 3rd.

Louise Kelly won her Age Category and Norman Fuller & Stephen Lynch ran fine personal best times.

Omagh 5 Results: Brian Taggart 28.06 (1st Overall); Connor Martin 29.35 (3rd); Fred Devlin 30.29; Paul McLaughlin 31.10; Norman Fuller 34.38 PB; Patsy Hughes 36.45; Stephen Lynch 38.16 PB; Barry O’Neill 40.20; Louise Kelly 42.06 (1st F45).

Read more in this week's Tyrone and Mid-Ulster Courier